Health Board: 382 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, nine deaths

382 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 3,100 tests taken - a rate of 12.3 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Nine deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 246 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 182 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 28 new cases in Tartu County, 27 in Pärnu County and 22 in Ida-Viru County. 12 new cases were diagnosed in Lääne-Viru County, 11 cases were found in Lääne County and eight went to Rapla County. Saare and Jõgeva counties each had four new cases discovered, three cases were found in Viljandi counties and two cases each went to Järva, Põlva, Valga and Võru counties.

There was no information in the population registry for nine of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,007.54, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 227,246 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 68,785 of them having already received their second dose. 4,230 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

727 people receiving treatment in hospital, 71 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 727 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 52 under assisted breathing. There are 71 patients in intensive care.

A total of 3,100 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 382 returning positive and 2,718 negative – a positive rate of 12.3 percent.

There have been 1,165,162 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 109,781 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

87,092 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 27,288 (31.3 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 59,804 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

Nine new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 54-year-old woman, a 59-year-old man, a 66-year-old man, a 69-year-old man, a 71-year-old woman, a 73-year-old man, a 79-year-old man, an 81-year-old woman, and an 85-year-old man. 950 people in Estonia have died after becoming infected with coronavirus.

In total, the coronavirus has claimed 950 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

