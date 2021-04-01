Government approves extension of coronavirus restrictions

The government approved an order extending the current restrictions on COVID-19 until at least 25 April (inclusive) which will be reviewed in two weeks time. The same order also harmonises the isolation conditions after crossing the border when travelling to Estonia.

The existing restrictions will remain in force in all areas.

This applies to education, sports, sports competitions and events, youth work, hobby education, and refresher training. Spas, water parks, and swimming pools have to stay closed to customers.

Public events are prohibited, and both cultural institutions and entertainment venues must be closed. Exceptions apply to outdoor public meetings and worship services and to outdoor exhibition spaces of museums.

Catering establishments are only allowed to sell take-away food. Outdoor terraces of catering establishments must also be closed for on-site eating and drinking. All stores except stores that sell essential goods must be closed. Other stores can sell and issue goods in the outdoor area of the store. The occupancy of the room must not exceed 25% in open stores and commercial enterprises.

Additionally, in order to make COVID-19 vaccination more widespread and offer it as close to home as possible, the government will introduce an exemption that allows vaccination to be carried out in school buildings, municipal community centres, local cultural institutions, and sports facilities, among others.

Updated travel restrictions

From April 5, uniform isolation conditions will apply when coming to Estonia from European countries.

People travelling to Estonia from Lithuania, Latvia, and Finland will be subject to the same requirements as those coming from other European countries. This means that from April 5, all people who cross the Estonian state border have to self-isolate for 10 days. People who have recovered from the coronavirus in the last six months or who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus are exempt from self-isolation and testing.

Similarly to travelling from other countries, the 10-day self-isolation period can be shortened by testing. This requires two negative coronavirus tests. One of them must be taken up to 72 hours before arrival or immediately after crossing the border and the second test must be taken no earlier than on the sixth day after the first test.

The order establishes the possibility to return to the country from which the person came to Estonia before the end of the self-isolation period if the reason is an unavoidable work, study, or family event. In this case, too, the person must take a negative coronavirus test not earlier than 72 hours before leaving Estonia. The change is especially necessary to enable labour and study mobility with Latvia and Finland, as the current procedure will be repealed.

The current procedure allows people whose first test is negative to start performing the necessary work tasks after arriving in Estonia at the decision of the employer. This right does not extend to cases when people come to Estonia to work or study from third countries that are not included in the so-called European Union green list, such as Russia.

People travelling from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be subject to the same requirements as those arriving in Estonia from other European countries.

The exception of the Estonian–Latvian border town of Valga–Valka, which takes into account the local common administrative and economic space, will continue to apply. When crossing the border, people must take into account that they cannot leave the administrative territory of these two cities.

