Arrivals from five European countries need not quarantine from April 5

Arrivals in Estonia from four European nations do not need to quarantine, from Monday, April 5: Denmark, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Portugal and the U.K. The quarantine exceptions list is two fewer than last week's, as Spain and Ireland's 14-day coronavirus rates have since exceeded the limit required for no quarantine.

Another development over the past week is that arrivals from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland are no longer subject to any exceptions regardless of their rate, as they had been, and are subject to the same restrictions as all other European countries, meaning if their 14-day COVID-19 rate per 100,000 inhabitants reaches 150 or higher, individuals must quarantine for 10 days.

Arrivals from countries with a lower 14-day rate do not need to quarantine, provided they do not present with potential COVID-19 symptoms.

Quarantine requirements can be reduced by meeting testing criteria which, along with other exceptions can be read below.

The U.K., which had in previous weeks been subject to more stringent quarantine requirements, follows the same regime, and since its 14-day rate is below the 150 mark, arrivals from that country do not need to quarantine.

Travelers from all other European nations need to quarantine on arrival in Estonia, from April 5-11 inclusive.

The full list with recent 14-day coronavirus rates reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is as follows (arrivals from countries in bold need to quarantine).

Andorra 819.1



Austria 481.3



Belgium 547.5



Bulgaria 722.1



Croatia 402.8



Cyprus 560.8



Czech Republic 1069.3



Denmark 130.9



Finland 164.5



France 704.0



Hungary 1196.3



Iceland 140.9



Ireland 157.1



Italy 518.0



Germany 248.2



Greece 306.8



Latvia 380.5



Liechtenstein 126.5



Lithuania 312.1



Luxembourg 459.7



Malta 375.5



Monaco 459.4



Netherlands 553.6



Norway 236.7



Poland 932.2



Portugal 60.2



Romania 402.3



San Marino 1222.0



Slovakia 369.3



Slovenia 591.0



Spain 160.1



Sweden 687.1



Switzerland 266.3



United Kingdom - no figure reported



Vatican City 0.0 *

*The Vatican has long had a zero reported 14-day rate, but since in practice its arrivals in Estonia would need to pass through the territory of Italy, which is above the 150 threshold, a quarantine period would still be required.

Estonia's own 14-day COVID-19 rate per 100,000 was reported at 1,177 by the Health Board (Terviseamet) Friday, still one of the highest in Europe.

The previous travel restrictions regime (in place until Sunday April 4 inclusive) is here.

The rules listed above enter in force from Monday, April 5.

Reducing quarantine periods

The following rules apply to reducing the period of self-isolation both when arriving from Europe and other regions, except for third country nationals arriving in Estonia for work or studies, the foreign ministry says.

(1) Anyone unwilling to self-isolate for 10 days after their arrival in Estonia can take a PCR test abroad no earlier than 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia. While in Estonia, a second test can be taken no earlier than on the sixth day after the first test. The 10-day isolation period can be concluded earlier if both tests are negative.

(2) Anyone who has not taken a test up to 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia can take one immediately after their arrival and the second test no earlier than six days after their first test. The 10-day isolation period can be concluded earlier if both tests are negative.

Information about the conditions that apply to the test certificate is available HERE. For booking a second test, passengers can contact the call centre for public testing (678 0000).

Details about testing are available on the website https://koroonatestimine.ee/en/for-patients/testing-after-a-trip-abroad/.

Arrivals from third countries

It is possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

A 10-day self-isolation is mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with an infection rate above 16 people per 100 000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.

Other third country nationals arriving for work or for studies are subject to the 10-day mandatory self-isolation. They must take a coronavirus test immediately after arriving in Estonia and a second test no earlier than six days after the first test. Testing does not grant the right to stop self-isolating before the mandatory period ends.

The 10-day restrictions on movement and COVID-19 testing are not mandatory for individuals (both when arriving from Europe and other regions), who:

(1) suffered from COVID-19 and no more than six months have passed since they have been declared cured;

(2) have undergone COVID-19 vaccination and no more than six months have passed since its completion.

More information about arrivals and testing can be read on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

