Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia: March 29 - April 4

Travelers arriving from six countries do not need to quarantine on arrival to Estonia from Monday, March 29. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against travel in all but essential circumstances.

The restriction on the freedom of movement does not apply to passengers arriving from a country with an infection rate below 150 per 100 000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.

This means arrivals from Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom can skip quarantine. All other travelers must quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Travelers arriving from the following counties need to quarantine: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, and Switzerland

The infection rate of the Vatican is 0 but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the 10-day restriction on the freedom of movement.

Exceptions are in place for travelers from Latvia and Lithuania, which can be read here.

Reducing self isolation

The following rules apply to reducing the period of self-isolation both when arriving from Europe and other regions, except for third country nationals arriving in Estonia for work or studies:

(1) Anyone unwilling to self-isolate for 10 days after their arrival in Estonia can take a PCR test abroad no earlier than 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia. While in Estonia, a second test can be taken no earlier than on the sixth day after the first test. The 10-day isolation period can be concluded earlier if both tests are negative.

(2) Anyone who has not taken a test up to 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia can take one immediately after their arrival and the second test no earlier than six days after their first test. The 10-day isolation period can be concluded earlier if both tests are negative.

Information about the conditions that apply to the test certificate is available HERE. For booking a second test, passengers can contact the call centre for public testing (678 0000).

Details about testing are available on the website https://koroonatestimine.ee/en/for-patients/testing-after-a-trip-abroad/.

Arrivals from third countries

It is possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

A 10-day self-isolation is mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with an infection rate above 16 people per 100 000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.

Other third country nationals arriving for work or for studies are subject to the 10-day mandatory self-isolation. They must take a coronavirus test immediately after arriving in Estonia and a second test no earlier than six days after the first test. Testing does not grant the right to stop self-isolating before the mandatory period ends.

The 10-day restrictions on movement and COVID-19 testing are not mandatory for individuals (both when arriving from Europe and other regions), who:

(1) suffered from COVID-19 and no more than six months have passed since they have been declared cured;

(2) have undergone COVID-19 vaccination and no more than six months have passed since its completion.

More information about arrivals and testing can be read on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

