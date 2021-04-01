Health Board: 1,098 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

1,098 new coronavirus cases* have been found of a total 4,856 tests taken - a rate of 17.1 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Six deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 460 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 374 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 77 new cases in Ida-Viru County and 63 in Tartu County. 53 new cases were diagnosed in Pärnu County, 51 in Lääne-Viru County and 19 in Rapla County. 16 new cases went to Viljandi County. There were 13 cases diagnosed in Lääne County, 12 cases in Põlva County and 11 in Jõgeva County. Nine cases each were discovered in Saare and Järva counties, seven were diagnosed in Võru County, four in Valga County and one case went to Hiiu County.

There was no information in the population registry for 27 of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,221.02, data from the Health Board shows.

Six new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 908 people in Estonia in total.

In total, 203,365 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 63,696 of them having already received their second dose. 5,981 vaccine doses were administered since Wednesday morning.

711 people receiving treatment in hospital, 76 in intensive care

As of Thursday morning, 711 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 48 under assisted breathing. There are 76 patients in intensive care.

A total of 4,856 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 832 returning positive and 4,024 negative – a positive rate of 17.1 percent.

There have been 1,148,800 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 107,253 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

83,417 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 25,020 (30 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 58,397 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were six deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 908 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 1,221.02 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

* Please note that this article has been updated after the Health Board announced April 2 it had amended its data to give a figure for the 24 hours March 31-April 1 of 1,098 new coronavirus cases. The board had previously set a figure of 832 for that day. The figures for April 1-2 as released by the Health Board Friday morning are here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!