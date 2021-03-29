Misdemeanor report drawn up after MP breaks quarantine rules

Isamaa MP Aivar Kokk last week received a misdemeanor investigation report from the Health Board after he violated quarantine as a member of the council of the Jõgeva municipality, regional newspaper Tartu Postimees reported.

The Health Board launched misdemeanor proceedings against Kokk at the end of January after it was revealed that Kokk attended the January 17 meeting of the council despite being a close contact of someone who tested positive for coronavirus. Kokk tested positive for the virus the following day.

Kokk is now entitled to file an objection. As long as the period of challenging the misdemeanor investigation report is not over, the content of the report cannot be disclosed. The maximum penalty for the violation of the quarantine requirement is €800 euros.

Kokk was not available for comment on Sunday.

Kokk said after testing positive for coronavirus that he was not aware of the danger of infection and he learned about the need to go and test only on the evening of January 17, after the meeting of the council.

At the time, the virus was spreading among members of the Isamaa group in the Riigikogu, half of the dozen members of which received a positive test result.

Two other persons aside from Kokk who had attended the meeting of the Jõgeva municipality council tested positive for COVID-19.

