Isamaa MP fined undisclosed sum for ignoring COVID-19 requirements

An Isamaa MP has been fined for non-compliance with coronavirus regulations regarding close contacts.

The MP, Aivar Kokk, had attended a council session in Jõgeva in mid-January despite being aware that he had been identified a close contact of a coronavirus carrier. Kokk tested positive for the virus a few days later.

The amount of the fine has not been reported. The Health Board (Terviseamet) imposed the fine on May 10, but says it was unable to make its decision to do so public, since Kokk can challenge the penalty within 30 days – i.e. by June 9.

Kokk did not respond to ERR's attempts to contact him on the matter Monday, while his lawyer said that he could issue no comment on either the size of the fine or whether Kokk will be appealing it.

Kokk opted to attend a vote of no-confidence in a councilor in the town of Jõgeva at a time when he knew he was identified as a coronavirus close contact, lobbying councilors and attending in-person meetings over a period of several days while in the central Estonian town.

Kokk is chair of the Jõgeva rural municipality.

Several Isamaa MPs tested positive for the virus in January, prompting a switch to remote working.

Kokk tested positive for the virus on January 17.

Health Board director Üllar Lanno says he contacted Isamaa's Riigikogu group leader, Priit Sibul, to inform him that those who have contracted coronavirus and those identified as close contacts must quarantine.

The board's proceedings were initiated on January 29, and said that a decision would be made in early March, though the process became protracted, with a decision only coming in May.

