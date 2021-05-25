Study: Number of infectious people decreased by one third in month

The number of infectious adults has decreased from 0.58 to 0.38 percent in a month and there are approximately 3,900 infectious adults in Estonia, the latest results of the University of Tartu's monitoring study show.

According to the data, every 280th adult is infectious and about half of adults have antibodies against the coronavirus.

Among over 65-year-olds, 80 percent have antibodies. Half of the 40-64-year-olds have antibodies, among 18-39-year-olds, less than a third have them.

Family medicine professor Ruth Kulda who led the study said that it proves the effectiveness of the restrictions and relaxations can be continued with. She added that there are no significant regional differences.

Kalda said that after receiving two vaccine doses, almost all people have antibodies.

The behavior analysis of the study confirms that with the falling infection level, the number of possible close contacts has decreased as well. When in the height of the crisis, every 10th person had been in contact with an infected person, then now it's every 25th. The sense of danger has also decreased as the restrictions have been relaxed.

If the pace of vaccination is maintained, Kalda thinks it will be possible that by the end of summer, 70 percent of Estonians will be vaccinated.

"If we achieve it by autumn, there's a bigger chance that we will manage to stay away from the third wave," Kalda told ERR.

In her opinion, 12-15-year-olds should be vaccinated as soon as the European Medicines Agency gives permission to Pfizer.

2,377 people were tested for the study.

