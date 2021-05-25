Government decides to ease restrictions from June 14

On Tuesday, the government agreed to ease the existing COVID-19 restrictions. Starting May 31, the 2+2 rule will be replaced by a general distancing requirement in public spaces. Restrictions will be eased more generally from June 14, including restrictions on spectator capacities and closing times, both indoors and outdoors.

The current restrictions can be seen here. ERR News has republished the decisions on easing restrictions from May 31 and June 14 below.

2+2 rule to be replaced with distancing requirement

Starting May 31, a general distancing requirement must be considered in public spaces instead of the existing 2+2 rule. Distancing requires people to maintain a reasonable distance from other people to avoid the coronavirus from spreading.

Mask-wearing obligation

The mask-wearing obligation in public indoor spaces will remain valid. The government will discuss replacing the obligation with a strong recommendation to wear masks in crowded locations in two weeks. The government will assess easing restrictions based on the spread of the coronavirus, the rate of hospitalization and other critical COVID-19 indicators, to go with the rate of vaccinations in society.

Sports, training, hobby activities and education

Starting May 31, it is allowed to conduct all activities indoors in groups up to 25 people, but distancing needs to be considered. In total, 200 people can participate in these activities, but a 50 percent room capacity restriction applies.

Starting June 14, a maximum of 600 people are allowed to participate in indoor activities, a 50 percent capacity restriction applies. 1,000 people can participate in outdoor activities.

Sports events, competitions

Starting June 14, events can be organized indoors for up to 600 people, including spectators. A 50 percent capacity restriction applies. 1,000 people can participate in outdoor events, including spectators.

Starting June 14, events both indoors and outdoors must end by midnight.

Starting June 14, top-level competitions are allowed indoors and outdoors without capacity and time restrictions. Up to 600 people can participate indoors, including spectators, a 50 percent capacity restriction applies. 1,000 people can participate in outdoor events, including spectators.

Public events, culture, churches, entertainment

Starting May 31, a maximum of 200 people can take part in public gatherings and events, such as conferences, theater performances, concerts, cinema sessions, but also other entertainment services and public congregations. A 50 percent capacity restriction applies. All events must end by 10 p.m., but some exceptions apply to situation where sessions cannot be ended before 10 p.m., such as plays, for example.

Starting June 14, up to 600 people can take part in the aforementioned activities. A 50 percent capacity restriction applies per room and the event must end before midnight. 1,000 people are allowed to take part in events outdoors, the events must finish by midnight.

Museums and exhibitions

Starting June 14, up to 600 people can be in one museum or exhibition space at a time, a 50 percent capacity restriction applies. The event must end by midnight. Group activities are allowed in museum and exhibition conditions.

Starting June 14, 50 percent capacity is allowed in museum and exhibition space outdoors areas.

Spas, saunas, aqua parks, pools

Starting June 14, up to 600 people can be in an indoor aquatic space, a 50 percent capacity restriction applies. Doors must be closed for clients by midnight.

Catering establishments

Starting June 14, 50 percent capacity is allowed indoors. There are no restrictions on the number of people at one table. The distancing requirement must be considered and doors must be closed by midnight. Terraces and outdoor areas must also be closed by midnight.

Trade and service

Distancing must be ensured in stores and service establishments, a 50 percent capacity restriction applies.

--

