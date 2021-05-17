Coronavirus restrictions relaxed from May 17

Over the next two weeks, restrictions will be further relaxed on schools, cultural venues and eateries. ERR News' has reprinted the government's latest restrictions.

At Tuesday's (May 11) cabinet meeting, the government decided to allow all students learning from distance to go to school from Monday, May 17.

From May 24, culture and entertainment establishments will be able to open their doors at 50 percent occupancy; indoor dining will also be allowed in cafés and restaurants.

Restrictions on waterparks, pools and saunas will be relaxed from May 31.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that the government took into account the level of risk of infection when easing the restrictions.

"I remind all Estonians that although the approaching summer promises us a breather, we still have to be responsible," she added.

EDUCATION

All students of general education schools, vocational schools, and higher education institutions who previously have had to be schooled from distance will be allowed to physically attend school from May 17.

SPORTS, TRAINING, YOUTH WORK, RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES AND EDUCATION, IN-SERVICE TRAINING AND REFRESHER TRAINING

All these activities can be conducted outdoors in groups of up to 25 people (including an instructor) from May 17. A maximum of 250 people can take part in the activities.

Indoors, the current restrictions will remain in force until May 30 (inclusive) and the government will review the restrictions on an ongoing basis.

SPORTS COMPETITIONS, SPORTS AND MOVEMENT EVENTS

From May 17, outdoor sports and movement events will be allowed for groups of up to 25 people and the event must end no later than 10 p.m. The maximum number of participants is 250 people.

From May 17, top sports competitions with up to 250 participants will be allowed to take place outdoors and events with up to 100 people indoors. In addition, athletes participating in Estonian championships and cup competitions may also start competing indoors and outdoors. No other indoor competitions are allowed.

Spectators will not be allowed to attend competitions or events.

A participant of an international high-level competition from a third country is allowed to compete in Estonia or perform work tasks if they take a negative coronavirus test after arriving here or are not infectious.

PUBLIC EVENTS, CULTURE AND ENTERTAINMENT

From May 17, visitors may attend outdoor areas of museums and exhibitions (including the zoo), taking into account the 50 percent occupancy limit. The doors must be closed at 10 p.m. The 2 + 2 rule must be followed when moving around.

From May 17, groups of up to 25 people are allowed to attend public events and meetings and outdoor entertainment venues. Events must end no later than 10 p.m. The total number of participants will be limited to 250 people for outdoor events.

From May 24, it is allowed to be indoors at museums and exhibitions, as well as at seated events such as theatres, cinemas, conferences, as well as sermons or other public religious services, provided that the occupancy rate does not exceed 50 percent. The number of participants is limited to 200 people. The event must end no later than 10 p.m.

Moving around indoors, the 2 + 2 rule must be observed, a mask must be worn, disinfectants must be used on-site, and the event organizer's instructions must be followed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

SAUNAS, SPAS, WATER PARKS, SWIMMING POOLS

From May 17, people can visit outdoor public saunas, spas, swimming pools, and water parks, provided that the number of participants does not exceed 25 people per group. The number of participants is limited to 250 people. Outdoor areas can be open from 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

From May 31, people can also go to indoor public saunas, spas, water parks, and swimming pools, provided that the occupancy of the room does not exceed 50 percent, there are no more than 200 participants at a time, and the 2 + 2 rule is observed. Indoor areas can also be open from 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

CATERING ESTABLISHMENTS

From May 24, indoor dining will be allowed at catering establishments at 50 percent occupancy. The maximum number of people allowed at one table is 6. Doors must be closed to customers at 10 p.m.

From May 24, outdoor dining at catering establishments will be allowed for groups of up to 10 people at 50 percent occupancy. Like indoor areas, outdoor areas must also be closed to customers no later than 10 p.m.

RETAIL AND SERVICE ESTABLISHMENTS

Current restrictions will remain in force for retail and service companies, this means that the occupancy rate per room must not exceed 25 percent and the 2 + 2 rule must be followed.

The full list of restrictions can be read on the government's website here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!