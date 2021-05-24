Indoor dining, culture, public events restrictions relaxed from Monday

A sign saying "We are open" on a restaurant in Tallinn's Old Town in May 2020. Source: ERR/ Helen Wright
Restrictions on indoor dining, public events, culture, churches and entertainment will be relaxed on Monday (May 24). ERR News republishes the government's restrictions.

Public events, culture, churches and entertainment

From May 24, it is allowed to be indoors at museums and exhibitions and participate in seated events in theatres, cinemas, conferences, as well as go to worship services or other public religious services, provided that the 50 percent occupancy rule is followed.

In rooms with fixed seating, the number of allowed participants is 200, excluding performers and people involved in the event who are not in direct contact with the visitors. In museums and exhibition halls, the limit is taken into account together with the occupancy restriction per hall. The event must end by 10 p.m.

Indoors, the 2 + 2 rule must be observed, a mask must be worn, disinfectants must be used on site, and the instructions of the event organiser to prevent the spread of the coronavirus must be followed.

Catering establishments

From May 24, people can eat and drink indoors on the premises of catering establishments, taking into account the 50 percent occupancy requirement. The maximum number of diners per table is 6. The doors must be closed for customers by 10 p.m.

From May 24, groups of up to 10 people can eat and drink on-site in the outdoor areas of catering establishments, taking into account the 50 percent occupancy requirement. Outdoor areas must also be closed for customers by 10 p.m.

Trade and service companies

From May 24, people visit the indoor premises of trade and service companies, following the 50 percent occupancy requirement per room. The 2 + 2 rule must be observed and a mask must be worn indoors.

The government assesses the necessity of the restrictions and measures established by the order every two weeks at the latest.

More restrictions will be republished on Monday, May 31. Read the full list of restrictions on the government's website.

Editor: Helen Wright

