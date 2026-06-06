Extra traffic and access restrictions in Tallinn's Old Town during June 8 and 9

Traffic restrictions and a no-fly zone will be in effect in central Tallinn on June 8 and 9 during the Nordic-Baltic cooperation meeting, which is hosted by Estonia this year.

On Tuesday, the Nordic-Baltic Summit will be held in Tallinn with the prime ministers of the eight participating countries expected to attend.

Urmet Tambre, head of the Security Bureau of the North Prefecture, said extra police will be deployed to ensure public order and security.

Officers are asking people to allow extra time for travel and to be aware that drones and other aircraft may not be flown on those days.

Parking will be prohibited in several locations on Toompea in the Old Town.

From 3 p.m. on Monday, June 8, until the afternoon of the following day, parking will not be permitted on Piiskopi, Toom-Kooli, Rutu and Kiriku streets, at Lossiplats and Kiriku plats. Parking will also be partially restricted on Toom-Rüütli and Kohtu streets and on Komandandi tee and Falgi tee.

Nordic and Baltic flags. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

Pedestrians must also be prepared for restrictions on Toompea. Only local residents and people who work in the area will be allowed access. Patkuli Stairs will remain open to tourists, providing access to the viewing platforms.

"We ask people to carry an identity document when moving around the Old Town, as police officers may ask to see it," Tambre said.

A no-fly zone will be in effect over Tallinn during the cooperation meeting, and flying drones will be prohibited.

"This is necessary to ensure safety, and police will certainly respond if any unauthorized flight takes place in the area. Operators should be aware that they may face a fine and the temporary confiscation of their drone," Tambre said.

Nearly 300 police officers and partner personnel are involved in ensuring security during the visit. Police officers will be more visible during these days and will explain the restrictions to people when necessary.

"We ask everyone to follow police instructions both in traffic and while moving around the Old Town. Police are working to ensure everything proceeds as smoothly as possible," Tambre said.

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