Over 30,000 people registered for vaccinations over weekend

New times for coronavirus vaccination were opened for registration on Saturday morning, and 30,874 people had made a reservation by Monday morning. The people of Ida-Viru County were the most active in registering for vaccinations.

Marek Seer, the head of the vaccination working group, told ERR 18,756 were registered in Harju County and most bookings were made in the week beginning May 31.

"We must continue to work with the Ida-Viru County and increase their interest in vaccination," Seer said.

Speaking about the short-term supply of vaccines, Seer said the supply of Pfizer, which will arrive in Estonia on Monday, has already been allocated for distribution.

This week, 43,290 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, 8,400 doses of Moderna (May 28) and 4,800 doses of Janssen vaccine (May 28) are expected in Estonia.

