Health Board: 185 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

185 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 4,210 tests taken - a rate of 4.4 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced.

According to data from the population registry, there were 73 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 49 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 50 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, 11 were diagnosed in Valga County and 10 in Pärnu County. Nine new cases were discovered in Viljandi County, seven each went to Võru and Tartu counties. There were five new cases in Saare County, three in Põlva County, two each in Jõgeva, Järva and Lääne-Viru counties and one case was discovered in Rapla County.

There were no new cases in Hiiu and Lääne counties. There was no information in the population registry for three of the cases diagnosed.

In total, 447,072 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 231,013 of them having already received their second dose. 7,027 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 222.13, data from the Health Board shows.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,242 people in Estonia in total.

166 people receiving treatment in hospital, 22 in intensive care

As of Wednesday morning, 166 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 12 under assisted breathing. There are 22 patients in intensive care. The average age of hospitalized patients is 67 years, 69 percent of all hospitalized patients are older than 60.

A total of 4,210 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 185 returning positive and 4,025 negative – a positive rate of 4.4 percent.

There have been 1,404,343 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 129,014 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

121,919 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 41,858 (34.3 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 80,061 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable issue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

