Quarantine-exempt period for COVID-19 vaccine recipients raised to one year

The quarantine exemption period for those who have had a full course of coronavirus inoculation is to be doubled to one year, the government announced Thursday. This applies to quarantine both upon crossing the state border into Estonia, and after being identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 carrier.

The clock starts on the quarantine period once a vaccine course has been completed, which for most suppliers' vaccines available in Estonia means after a second dose.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 will be kept on the six-month quarantine exemption period, the length of time vaccinees had been so categorized up until Thursday's announcement.

All other quarantine restrictions remain in place, and the quarantine period remains at 10 days.

The cabinet adopted the decision Thursday, while the government order putting the change into effect is expected next week.

--

