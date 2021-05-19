National helpline 1247 down for three hours Tuesday afternoon

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Emergency Response Center Source: ERR
News

1247, the national phone helpline, was hit by a technical issue Tuesday which put it out of action for around three hours. While the line was recently repurposed as a non-emergency, general assistance line, since this includes coronavirus information, it was under heavy use following the opening of vaccine bookings to the general populace from Monday evening.

The issue concerned the 1247 phone line interface with the digital vaccine registry system, itself linked to the national Patient Portal.

Karilin Engelbrecht, spokesperson from the social affairs ministry's IT department, told ERR Tuesday that: "The call center tried to start its service today, but the interface caused system error messages and we decided to hat it. The digital registry was not affected by this error and everyone can make reservations there."

However, as noted the digital vaccine booking system was also subject to lengthy waits, sometimes measurable in hours, due to the high demand for vaccine bookings. This also locked out those with non-coronavirus medical issues who were trying to make appointments.

The 1247 phone line was back online around 4.30 p.m. Tuesday, Gea Otsa, a social affairs ministry spokesperson from the vaccination working group, told ERR.

1247 began its life at the start of the pandemic as a coronavirus-only info channel, but at the start of this year became the go-to line for other areas such as environmental concerns, traffic concerns, issues with larger roadkill.

The call center was seeking more volunteers earlier on this year.

ERR News tested the non-coronavirus option on the line successfully, and with no wait times, at the time of writing. The operator reported that English is spoken in addition to Estonian and Russian.

The national digital patient portal was showing a wait time of around 26 minutes at the time of writing.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:32

Lack of procurement for ISS building extension works annoyed companies

15:18

Global Estonian Report: May 19- May 26

14:48

Wrestler released from temporary competition ban

14:19

National helpline 1247 down for three hours Tuesday afternoon

14:04

EU commissioner: Digitalization is at the heart of sustainable recovery

13:48

Lawyer: Restrictions and vaccination requirements have to be proportionate

13:14

Eneli Jefimova becomes fastest 14-year old in European championship history

12:49

Defense minister: Term 'conscription' could be reworded

12:19

Construction materials in midst of historic price hike

11:53

Isamaa leader calls for pre-midsummer general assembly after all

11:22

Estonian mountain biker earns ticket to Tokyo Olympics

10:56

Nationwide infection rate R slightly down from week prior

10:34

Health Board: 257 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, three deaths

10:32

First 10 Eurovision finalists revealed, Estonia competing on May 20

10:06

Watch live: 7th e-Governance Conference

09:42

Estonia getting €173 million in extra EU cohesion policy funding

09:11

EKRE planning to express no confidence in government

08:45

Ratings: EKRE support highest since start of 2019

08:21

Vaccine chief: New times for vaccine registration coming on weekend

18.05

EDF commander: Military chaplaincy service could be disbanded

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: