New vaccination time slots to be added once a week

Starting this week, new vaccination registration time slots will be added once a week on the weekends. New time slots will not be added before Saturday this week.

As of Wednesday, the vaccine coverage for adults in Estonia is 38.45 percent and interest for vaccination remains high. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 552 open time slots for vaccine registration left, over 300 of which were in Ida-Viru County and more than 100 in Pärnu.

Marek Seer, chief of the COVID-19 vaccination work group, said there will be no more open time slots added during this week. Some 25,000 vaccination slots will be added to the digital registry and phone registration on Saturday.

"They will be allocated to where demand is greater," Seer said, pointing out Harju and Tartu counties.

Going forward, new vaccination registration times will be added once a week on the weekends.

AstraZeneca vaccines will be added, in particular. Discussions for Qvalitas to open a separate vaccination center to administer the vaccine are being conducted, where people over the age of 50 are expected. The immunoprophylaxis committee has recommended the vaccine not be used for people aged 50 and below.

On Tuesday, Seer apologized to the public for lengthy waiting times and said efforts to set up a digital 'waiting room', as vaccine appointments opened up to everyone aged 16 and upwards this week, had not been successful.

