Health Board: 77 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, one death

77 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 2,612 tests taken - a rate of 2.9 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced.

According to data from the population registry, there were 36 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 30 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 10 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, nine cases were diagnosed in Pärnu County and six cases were found in Tartu County. Five cases each went to Võru and Viljandi counties, two to Valga County and one to Lääne-Viru County.

There were no new cases in Hiiu, Jõgeva, Järva, Põlva, Rapla, Saare and Lääne counties. There was no information in the population registry for three of the cases diagnosed.

In total, 437,731 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 226,105 of them having already received their second dose. 3,729 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 250.87, data from the Health Board shows.

An 82-year old woman died over the last 24 hours. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,241 people in Estonia in total.

187 people receiving treatment in hospital, 30 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 187 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 17 under assisted breathing. There are 30 patients in intensive care. The average age of hospitalized patients is 67 years, 71 percent of all hospitalized patients are older than 60.

A total of 2,612 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 77 returning positive and 2,535 negative – a positive rate of 2.9 percent.

There have been 1,395,229 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 128,669 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

121,114 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 41,606 (34.4 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 79,508 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

