Vaccine chief: New times for vaccine registration coming on weekend

Marek Seer, chief of the COVID-19 vaccination work group, said the decision to create a queue system for vaccine registration did not work out. He said on Tuesday evening that there is no reason to wait for the digital registry queue to lessen and that new time slots for vaccination will be opened on the weekend.

At around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Seer said vaccination times were running out. "We will currently not add any more time slots for vaccinations, we will stop adding times in. This means there is no reason to wait in the queue any longer," he told ETV's current affairs show "Ringvaade".

Seer noted that new times for vaccination will not be added in during working days to allow access to other services in the overburdened system. "We will begin adding times in larger portions. This on the weekends, so other services would not be disturbed," the vaccination chief said.

Large queues in the digital registry led to people looking for other services in the Patient Portal to also be left out of the system. Seer added that some 25,000 new vaccination time slots will be added on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Seer apologized to the public for lengthy waiting times and said efforts to set up a digital 'waiting room', as vaccine appointments opened up to everyone aged 16 and upwards this week, had not been successful.

Health minister: The goal is to disperse the load

Minister of Health and Labour Tanel Kiik (Center) told ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Tuesday that all applicants will get an opportunity to get vaccinated in May and June, but it will unfortunately take some time.

Kiik said the vaccine registration system will be improved. "Our goal is to make the system better, disperse the load better and ensure access to necessary services. We will open new times on Saturday. We are waiting for [vaccine] shipment schedules, which were supposed to come in the beginning of the week. Then we will have 20,000+ for the next weeks," the minister said.

Kiik said vaccine distribution will take into consideration demand for vaccine registration regionally and more vaccines will be allocated to regions with higher demand.

