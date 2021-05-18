Tallinn ambulance service not to fire staff declining COVID-19 vaccines

Tallinn's ambulance service says it will not fire staff who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 despite a deadline Monday evening which required all employees to provide proof of vaccination.

Tallinn ambulance service chief doctor Raul Adlas told BNS that: "We are not dealing with this at the moment, because there are so many more important things to do".

"We will come back to this topic at the beginning of June," he added.

Ambulance service employees were supposed present a vaccine passport by Monday night as proof of vaccination, otherwise face the sack.

Some employees have actively said that not only do they not want to get vaccinated, but that they are prepared to go to court on the matter.

Those who have not been vaccinated for whatever reason will continue to work in the same way until the ambulance service makes a decision, Adlas added.

--

