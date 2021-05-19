Health Board: 257 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, three deaths

257 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 4,789 tests taken - a rate of 5.4 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Three deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 111 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 86 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 57 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, 20 cases each were discovered in Pärnu and Tartu counties. 16 new cases were diagnosed in Valga County, six in Põlva County and five in Järva County. Four cases each were opened in Jõgeva and Lääne-Viru counties and three cases were discovered in Lääne County. Two cases each were opened in Saare, Valga and Viljandi counties with one case found in Rapla County.

There was no information in the population registry for four of the cases diagnosed.

Three new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 60-year old man, a 76-year old woman and a 90-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,232 people in Estonia in total.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 291.5, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 413,070 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 183,299 of them having already received their second dose. 7,920 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning.

204 people receiving treatment in hospital, 31 in intensive care

As of Wednesday morning, 204 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 22 under assisted breathing. There are 31 patients in intensive care.

A total of 4,789 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 257 returning positive and 4,532 negative – a positive rate of 5.4 percent.

There have been 1,373,329 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 127,757 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

119,608 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 41,460 (34.7 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 78,148 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

