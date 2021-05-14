Recovered covid patients should get vaccine six months later

People who have recovered from coronavirus should wait until six months after recovery to get vaccinated, the Immunoprophylaxis Expert Committee has said.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Social Affairs told ERR News: "The Estonian Immunoprophylaxis Expert Committee recommends that the people who have recovered from COVID-19 should be vaccinated with a single dose, preferably on the sixth month after the recovery. Then the vaccination course should be considered complete."

Professor Irja Lutsar, head of the government's scientific council, said it is important that people who are not protected against the vaccine get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Therefore people who have had coronavirus in the last six months are being asked to wait to get vaccinated until the sixth month.

"Vaccination is not yet necessary for these people, and so, with limited vaccine volumes, vaccination can be provided more quickly to people who are not protected against COVID-19," Lutsar added.

The Ministry of Social Affairs said people who have had the COVID-19 more than six months ago should be vaccinated with a single dose to ensure long-term protection. A second dose is not required for those who have recovered COVID-19, also there may be more side effects.

If a person becomes ill within 2 weeks after receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, then the person should be considered recovered from COVID-19 and should be vaccinated with a single dose, preferably on the sixth month after the recovery. And then the vaccination course should be considered completed.

If a person becomes ill with COVID-19 more than 2 weeks after the first dose, but before the second dose, then it is not necessary to take a second dose and the vaccination course can be considered complete.

