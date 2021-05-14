Recovered covid patients should get vaccine six months later

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
AstraZeneca vaccine. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

People who have recovered from coronavirus should wait until six months after recovery to get vaccinated, the Immunoprophylaxis Expert Committee has said.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Social Affairs told ERR News: "The Estonian Immunoprophylaxis Expert Committee recommends that the people who have recovered from COVID-19 should be vaccinated with a single dose, preferably on the sixth month after the recovery. Then the vaccination course should be considered complete."

Professor Irja Lutsar, head of the government's scientific council, said it is important that people who are not protected against the vaccine get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Therefore people who have had coronavirus in the last six months are being asked to wait to get vaccinated until the sixth month.

"Vaccination is not yet necessary for these people, and so, with limited vaccine volumes, vaccination can be provided more quickly to people who are not protected against COVID-19," Lutsar added.

The Ministry of Social Affairs said people who have had the COVID-19 more than six months ago should be vaccinated with a single dose to ensure long-term protection. A second dose is not required for those who have recovered COVID-19, also there may be more side effects.

If a person becomes ill within 2 weeks after receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, then the person should be considered recovered from COVID-19 and should be vaccinated with a single dose, preferably on the sixth month after the recovery. And then the vaccination course should be considered completed.

If a person becomes ill with COVID-19 more than 2 weeks after the first dose, but before the second dose, then it is not necessary to take a second dose and the vaccination course can be considered complete.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:41

Over 30s can book vaccination times from Saturday

17:26

Recovered covid patients should get vaccine six months later

16:58

Bank chief: KredEx could support first time buyers outside Tallinn more

16:24

Estonians vaccinated abroad cannot generate Estonian coronavirus passports

15:55

Late summer events could be attended with vaccine certificate

15:41

Wastewater study: Coronavirus level decreasing, but still high

15:26

Nordic, Baltic countries 'gravely concerned' over situation in Xinjiang

15:00

Estonian real estate market starting to calm down

14:42

2+2 social distancing rule expired on May 3

14:36

Eesti Energia wants state guarantee for investment in wind farm

14:06

Belarusian embassy: List of blacklisted Estonians is 'modest'

13:41

Universities, colleges to remain on distance learning to academic year-end

13:08

Ratas: All expenses were work-related

12:49

Pärnu County sea eagle chicks die, cause as yet unknown

12:12

Tallinn Day celebrated for the 20th time on Saturday

11:43

Survey: Public expect rising prices as COVID-19 crisis lifts

11:22

Fischer: Data shows there are benefits to coronavirus vaccination

10:55

Health Board: 279 new coronavirus cases

10:52

Museum visits fell by more than half in 2020

10:25

Children over 12 must wear masks to school from Monday

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: