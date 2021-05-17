Health Board: 153 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, one death

153 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 2,874 tests taken - a rate of 5.3 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. One death was also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 65 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 51 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 41 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, 14 cases were found in Tartu County and 13 in Pärnu County. There were four cases each diagnosed in Viljandi and Võru counties, three cases each were opened in Valga, Saare and Lääne-Viru counties. Two cases went to Lääne County and one case was discovered in Põlva County.

One new coronavirus death was registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 90-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,223 people in Estonia in total.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 312.5, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 401,307 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 179,083 of them having already received their second dose. 962 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

232 people receiving treatment in hospital, 32 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 232 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 22 on ventilators. There are 32 patients in intensive care.

A total of 2,874 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 153 returning positive and 2,721 negative – a positive rate of 5.3 percent.

There have been 1,362,651 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 127,206 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

118,772 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 41,088 (34.6 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 77,684 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

