Vaccination registration opens for over 40s

Coronavirus vaccination registration opened for people 40 and over on Thursday morning. By 7.30 a.m. queues had already formed to enter the Patient Portal.

ERR's Estonian news portal wrote that the wait to enter the online registration system was 12 minutes at 7.20 a.m. By 9 a.m. the wait had grown to 40 minutes.

While vaccination will start for everyone in the 16-49 age group on Monday (May 17), the over 40s can register from today. Registration will open to the under 40s on Monday.

Head of the vaccination strategy Marek Seer said this staggered approach has been taken so the system does not become overwhelmed.

As Estonia does not have an unlimited supply of vaccine doses, new vaccination slots will open in the booking system with each delivery. Seer said everyone who wants to be vaccinated can be by the end of June.

Vaccination of the over 40s has already started in some areas, such as Tartu. Only Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen will be administered to the under 50s.

People who have had coronavirus and recovered should be given a single dose in the 6th month after recovery, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Social Affairs told ERR News.

Six vaccination centers to open next week

Six vaccination centers will open in Tallinn, Pärnu and Ida-Viru County next week when general vaccination starts on Monday.

Tallinn

Kaja Kulture Center (kultuurikeskuses Kaja): Vilde tee 118

Tondiraba Ice Hall (Tondiraba spordihallis) Varraku 14 (opens Tuesday, May 18)

Ida-Viru County:

Ahtme Hospital, Kohtla-Järve: Ilmajaama 14 and Ravi 10d

Narva Hospital: Haigla 1, Narva

Pärnu:

Pärnu Hospital: Ristiku 1

Tervis Medical Spa Hotel: Seedri 6

Tartu

Tartu's vaccination center at the A Le Coq Sports Center at Ihaste 7 has been open since April 27.

Elsewhere

Rakvere Hospital, Kuressaare Hospital, Hiiumaa Hospital, Viljandi Hospital, Jõgeva County Hospital, Raplamaa Hospital, Lääne County Hospital, Järva County Hospital, South-Estonian Hospital and Valga Hospital will continue to administer vaccinations.

Family doctors will continue to vaccinate at-risk groups and the elderly, as well as administer second doses.

The elderly and those at risk are also welcome at vaccination centers.

Vaccination centers can be located on the map on the government's information website https://vaktsineeri.ee/en/covid-19/getting-a-vaccination/.

Booking a timeslot

You can book a vaccination time slot via the eBooking system, where information about the time slots available is updated according to details about vaccine shipments which have arrived in Estonia.

You can also contact the reception service for individual hospitals or a private healthcare institution which is providing vaccination services. Identify yourself by using your Smart-ID card, Mobile ID card, or ID card.

People in risk groups can book a vaccination time slot via their local family health centre or at any other healthcare institution.

You can also watch a video about how to book an appointment: booking a vaccination time slot via the eBooking system. The video is in Estonian, but the booking system itself is accessible in Estonian, English and Russian.

Instructions for booking a time slot via the eBooking system can also be obtained by calling the following telephone number: 600 3033. The line is open every day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Read about what to keep in mind when you are about to be vaccinated.

