SMART ID and Mobile ID new registrations back online

SMART ID and Mobile ID registrations were fully back online Saturday following a glitch which began during technical work in the small hours of Friday.

"We can announce that both the issuance of Mobile ID as well as the registration of SMART ID accounts had been fully restored by noon today," SK ID Solutions, which partners the Estonian state in issuing certificates for national identity documents, said Saturday.

SMART ID and Mobile ID are two of the three major ways of online ID verification used in Estonia, along with the national ID card. The solutions are used for a range of different day-to-day activities, including accessing online banking and online medical data.

While these services were working for existing users, new certificates could not be issued, meaning those wanting to obtain an account via either solution could not do so.

SMART ID is a smartphone app, while Mobile ID requires a special SIM card, which can be obtained from a mobile phone services provider.

ID card issuing was also disrupted by the issue, but was available from mid-morning Friday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!