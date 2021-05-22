Health Board: 180 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, one death

One-hundred-and-eighty new coronavirus cases have been found across Estonia in the past twenty-four hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. One person who had contracted coronavirus died during that time, the board says.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 stands at 264.1, while the proportion of primary positive results out of the total number of tests performed over that period is 3.8 percent – also the same proportion as returned positive on tests in the past 24 hours.

Regional breakdown

Eleven of Estonia's 15 counties posted new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Board reports.

Harju County saw the highest number of new COVID-19 cases at 77 people. 52 of these came in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County recorded 38 new positive coronavirus test results, Tartu County 18 and Valga County 15.

The remaining counties recorded new coronavirus cases in the single figures.

Pärnu County recorded eight new cases and seven were found in Lääne-Viru County. Võru County reported five new coronavirus cases, Viljandi and Rapla counties four each, Põlva County three cases and Lääne County one case.

No new coronavirus cases were found on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa, Jõgeva County or Järva County in the past day.

Mortality, hospitalizations, testing and recovery rates

One person suffering from COVID-19 died during that time, an 80-year-old man, the Health Board says, bringing the total number of people with coronavirus who have died since the pandemic began to 1,240.

Nineteen people were discharged from hospital between Friday morning and Saturday morning, and there are now 178 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus, 28 of them in intensive care (14 of whom are on ventilators) the board says.

The average age of those hospitalized is 68, while over 71 percent of those in hospital – 127 people – are aged over 60.

A total of 4,706 primary coronavirus tests were analyzed in the past 24 hours, with 180 (3.8 percent) returning positive.

Vaccinations

14,306 people were inoculated against coronavirus in the past day, of which 6,640 were first-time shots.

A total of 430,260 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far, with 223,858 of these having received two shots, i.e. completed the course.

Sixty-four percent of those over 70 have received a coronavirus shot, though the rate in Ida-Viru County is lower than in the remaining counties.

More details to follow.

