Issuing of digital ID verification services encounters glitches Friday

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Smart-ID is used by nearly half a million people in Estonia. Source: ERR
Economy

Registering to Estonia's three digital ID verification services has been disrupted Friday, following scheduled maintenance work which began just after midnight. While some services are up and running again, SMART-ID and to an extent Mobile-ID services are affected, in terms of issuing new certification.

The glitch does not affect existing users who have SMART ID pin codes, a Mobile-ID SIM card and the regular Estonian ID card, but has prevented the work of issuing new IDs from going ahead, service provider SK ID Solutions says.

The issue started around 12.15 a.m. Friday during planned work but continued into Friday morning and daytime, meaning new ID-cards, residence permit cards and digital IDs could not be issued at Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) offices in the morning, though this problem was ironed out a little after 11.15 a.m., BNS reports, meaning issuing ID cards and digital IDs can go ahead now.

However, Mobile-ID and SMART ID registration is still not possible at the time of writing, and the disruption of these began between just before 10 a.m. and 11.00 a.m. Friday.

Mobile-ID services have been partly restored, BNS says.

SK ID Solutions says it apologizes for the inconvenience and will notify users immediately services are back online as normal.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

17:06

Survey: 75 percent of respondents say will vote in October local elections

16:38

Recalled diplomat Clyde Kull probe also concerns alleged embezzlement

16:10

Polish missile unit participating in Spring Storm arrives in Paldiski

15:54

Ida-Viru EOD team disposes of 533 World War Two-era explosives in 24 hours

15:30

Issuing of digital ID verification services encounters glitches Friday

15:00

Reform, SDE leading MPs say Center member out of line on Herem comments

13:56

Duck chooses central Tallinn café frontage as hatching location

13:12

Uku Suviste on Eurovision: Feeling on stage was better than ever

12:39

City of Tallinn wants more scope to deal with Airbnb-style problem guests

12:04

Professor on lifting mask-wearing rule: Hopefully talking in terms of weeks

11:34

SAPTK investigates whether established COVID-19 restrictions are lawful

11:15

Health Board: 226 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, four deaths

10:42

Tänak takes second in opening Rally de Portugal test

10:17

Center Party deputy chair: Defense Forces' chief should be warned

09:28

AK: Saturday Tapa brawl involving British soldiers not regular occurrence

08:29

Two planned large-scale summer events to go ahead

00:20

Eurovision 2021 finalists revealed, Uku Suviste fails to make it to finals

20.05

Estonia ambassador to France recalled over alleged state secrets misuse

20.05

Riigikogu committee: State budget legislation should be clearer

20.05

Quarantine-exempt period for COVID-19 vaccine recipients raised to one year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: