Issuing of digital ID verification services encounters glitches Friday

Registering to Estonia's three digital ID verification services has been disrupted Friday, following scheduled maintenance work which began just after midnight. While some services are up and running again, SMART-ID and to an extent Mobile-ID services are affected, in terms of issuing new certification.

The glitch does not affect existing users who have SMART ID pin codes, a Mobile-ID SIM card and the regular Estonian ID card, but has prevented the work of issuing new IDs from going ahead, service provider SK ID Solutions says.

The issue started around 12.15 a.m. Friday during planned work but continued into Friday morning and daytime, meaning new ID-cards, residence permit cards and digital IDs could not be issued at Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) offices in the morning, though this problem was ironed out a little after 11.15 a.m., BNS reports, meaning issuing ID cards and digital IDs can go ahead now.

However, Mobile-ID and SMART ID registration is still not possible at the time of writing, and the disruption of these began between just before 10 a.m. and 11.00 a.m. Friday.

Mobile-ID services have been partly restored, BNS says.

SK ID Solutions says it apologizes for the inconvenience and will notify users immediately services are back online as normal.

--

