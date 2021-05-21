Health Board: 226 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, four deaths

226 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Four people who had contracted the virus have died over the same time period.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus case rate per 100,000 people is now 276.7, while the proportion of positive results from primary tests is now 5.8 percent.

Regional breakdown

Seventy-nine of the new cases were recorded in Harju County, the board says, and 52 of these were in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County posted 59 cases, Tartu County 25, Valga County 16 and Pärnu County reported 13 new cases.

The remaining counties posted single-figure COVID-19 cases, with six reported in Lääne-Viru and Lääne counties each, five in Põlva County, three in Jõgeva and Viljandi counties and on Saaremaa, and one apiece in Järva, Rapla and Võru counties.

Hiiumaa reported no new cases, while five of the new cases were in individuals with no place of residence associated with them in the population register, the source the Health Board uses in compiling its figures.

Mortality, testing, hospitalizations

Four people who had contracted COVID-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people in Estonia to have died from issues relating to the coronavirus to 1,239, since the pandemic began.

The victims were a 72 year-old man, a 74 year-old woman, a 90 year-old man, and a 97 year-old woman, the Health Board says.

A total of 4,710 primary coronavirus tests were analyzed in the past 24 hours, with 226 of them (4.8 percent) returning positive.

Nineteen new coronavirus case files were opened in hospitals in the past day; 197 people are currently in hospital due to the virus; their average age is 65, and 134 (68 percent) of patients are aged over 60, the board says.

Thirteen patients were discharged from hospital, and a further one patient was transferred to a non-COVID-19 unit, in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,384,424 primary coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia since the pandemic began. 128,309 of these have returned positive.

Recovery rates, vaccinations

As of Friday, May 21, hospitals have closed 7,690 COVID-19 cases in 7,345 people (some individuals have more than one coronavirus case file appended to them, hence the discrepancy – ed.).

A total of 120,149 people have been declared recovered since the pandemic began. Of these, 65.3 percent (78,506 people) have had their COVID-19 case file wrapped up by a healthcare professional, while the remaining 34.7 percent (41,634 people) meet the triple criteria of not awaiting closure of a coronavirus case file, not having tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days and not currently being hospitalized due to the virus.

14,732 doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours, meaning a total of 423,637 people have been vaccinated, with 214,618 people having completed the vaccination course (i.e. received two doses, in the case of most manufacturers' products used in Estonia).

Sixty-five percent of people over 70 in Estonia have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and by county, over 60 percent from this demographic have been vaccinated, with the exception of Ida-Viru County.

More detailed information is available from the koroonakaart site here.

