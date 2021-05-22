PPA rehearses maritime drug smuggling interception ops

The focus of the operation was intercepting and infiltrating a vessel used in drug smuggling and detaining the vessel's complement.

A PPA helicopter as well as a rigid inflatable boat was involved.

The target vessel was Tallink's MS Sailor, lent out for the operation, which usually plies its trade between Kappelskär, Sweden and the Port of Paldiski.

The scenario involved the Sailor being used to smuggle a large quantity of contraband between the same ports, and crewed by potentially dangerous individuals, AK reported.

A video of the the exercise in progress (in Estonian) is below.

