Police initiate proceedings against MP over car encounter with protester

Center MP Igor Kravtšenko's Volvo making contact with protestor Daniel Rüütmann outside the Riigikogu Monday, May 3. Source: Screenshot
The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has initiated misdemeanor proceedings against a Center Party MP who was caught on video using his vehicle to intimidate a protester outside the Riigikogu last week. If convicted, the MP, Igor Kravtšenko, could face a fine or be barred from driving.

The PPA say they opened up misdemeanor proceedings pursuant to § 223 (1) of the Traffic Act on Tuesday, May 4, the day after the incident happened.

Initially, the protester, Daniel Rüütmann, said that he did not want to press charges, while Kravtšenko said that he regretted what had happened and had spoken to Rüütmann and apologized for the incident.

However, Rüütmann also subsequently told portal Delfi he had gone to hospital and a diagnosis of both a knee injury and concussion was made, while he told evening paper Õhtuleht that he had experienced fever symptoms.

He also said by that time he had filed a police report.

The video showed Rüütmann, who had previously demonstrated against coronavirus restrictions at the same location on Toompea in April, remonstrating with a PPA official outside the Riigikogu on May 3. A black Volvo being driven by Kravtšenko then swung into view, approaching from behind Rüütmann and momentarily stopping short of him.

When the latter did not move, but remained apparently unaware of Kravtšenko's presence, the MP edged his car forward slightly, making light contact with Rüütmann.

The PPA say that after questioning Rüütmann last Tuesday, the opened the misdemeanor proceedings, which relate to a violation of traffic requirements by a motor vehicle driver if this has caused property damage to another person or to their health, as a result of negligence.

Under current law, Kravtšenko could be either fined up to €1,200 or barred from driving for six months, if found guilty.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

