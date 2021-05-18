Daily: Tapa scene of weekend brawl between British soldiers and local men

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonian military police personnel (photo is illustrative). Source: Rauno Volmar, Ardi Hallismaa/Estonian Defence Forces
News

A brawl broke out Saturday night involving several British soldiers and local residents and required the attendance of military police personnel, regional daily Virumaa Teataja reports.

Tauno Lempu, Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) patrol chief in nearby Rakvere, told the daily (link in Estonian) that the alarm center was notified at around 8 p..m that a fight had broken out in a Tapa eatery, involving both British soldiers and some local men, while military police (Sõjaväepolitsei) were already on the scene and had the situation under control – which included the use of handcuffs on one local resident – by the time the PPA patrol arrived.

Tapa military base is home of the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup, which is U.K.-led, though organizationally a part of the EDF's 1 Infantry Brigade.

An eFP spokesperson told ERR News Tuesday morning that: ''We can confirm there has been an incident involving U.K. service persons in Tapa. It is being investigated and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.''

One local resident who asked to remain anonymous told Virumaa Teataja (link in Estonian) that the incident, which started with a verbal argument in a cafe, soon escalating into a physical fight involving most of a group of eight to 10 British soldiers who had been eating in the cafe and some local men.

The brawlers moved outside and towards a nearby supermarket, the witness added, referring to Tapa after four o'clock in the afternoon as a virtual no-go area due to large numbers of military personnel present and the quarrels which sometimes break out, though noone appeared to be hurt in Saturday's episode, the witness said.

While no charges have been pressed, Virumaa Teataja reports, Tauno Lempu said the PPA is evaluating whether there are any grounds to initiate proceedings.

The daily says that it has over the past year received reports of what was described as poor behavior on the part of off-duty allied soldiers at a local lake, on the Tallinn-Rakvere train, and in a Rakvere pub, though disciplinary measures had been instigated towards those involved, the paper says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:12

Estonia starting has AstraZeneca vaccine surplus, which may be donated

09:41

Daily: Tapa scene of weekend brawl between British soldiers and local men

09:01

Minister: Military band spending cuts do not mean end of the institution

08:25

EDF commander: Military orchestra cuts preferable to alternatives

17.05

Prosecutor's office decides to file charges against seven in Erial case

17.05

Health minister: Supply of vaccines to likely exceed demand from mid-June

17.05

IMF: Estonia needs a plan to restore budget buffers

17.05

Minister: Losing EDF orchestra would have long-standing effect on culture

17.05

Gallery: Tõnu Viik takes oath of office as Tallinn University rector

17.05

Hospitals to receive almost €25 million for infrastructure investments

17.05

Sildam: Jüri Ratas has two weeks to make decision on presidential elections

17.05

Gallery: A warm weekend at Tallinn Zoo

17.05

1247 helpline can be used to register for vaccinations

17.05

80 side effects reported after vaccination last week

17.05

Tõnu Kaljuste to be chief conductor of Philharmonic Chamber Choir

17.05

Orchestra upkeep cost EDF €1.4 million yearly

17.05

Three-week Spring Storm military exercise kicks off on Monday

17.05

Kaljulaid about running again: I would never say 'no' to my country

17.05

Record-breaking domestic cricket league kicks off

17.05

AK: EKRE is growing support in Ida-Viru County

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: