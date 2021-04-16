Estonian firms break record for domestic defense tender deal value

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
An EDF CV-90 on exercise in Estonia. Source: mil.ee
News

Two Estonian firms have been granted the tender to repoint Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) tracked armored vehicles for several different purposes, in the largest defense contract to be awarded to an Estonian firm by the Estonian state itself.

AS Ühenenud Depood and Scania Eesti AS have won the €29.8-million contract, BNS reports, awarded by the Center for Defense Investment (RKK).

Thirty-seven Swedish-made Combat Vehicle 90 (CV90) tracked military vehicles are to be reconfigured to tasks focusing on combat engineer roles, anti-tank roles and several other uses, and will fit out the EDF's 1st Infantry Brigade's Scouts' Battalion (Scoutspataljon). The development also brings to a close a process which has gone on for several years, BNS reports.

Night drive capabilities and protected gun turrets will also be part of the deal, as will a seven-year maintenance and support component.

"This is the biggest order from the state for the Estonian defense industry in history. Nor has  armored equipment been rebuilt in Estonia on such scale previously," Ivar Janson, head of the RKK's armored vehicles and tech section said.

Lt. Col. Tonis Metjer, EDF HQ analysis and planning unit senior staff officer said the delivery scheduled for late 2023 (the tender's requirement was a 31-month timeframe from signing the deal – ed.) was key in the armored infantry battalion reaching full combat capability the following year.

The tender fits in with current Estonian defense doctrine for the full mechanization of its two infantry brigades, a capability also bolstered by the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup based at Tapa, which sees a British Army heavy infantry, or armored, depending on the rotation, battalion as the focal point

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:32

Fewer people giving blood during pandemic

18:59

NATO naval group arrives in Tallinn ahead of mines clear-up operation

18:38

Man released from Tartu Prison after 38 years behind bars

17:57

Estonian firms break record for domestic defense tender deal value

17:31

Estonian, British defense ministers discuss troop removal from Afghanistan

17:14

Government statistician: COVID-19 hospitalizations halved since March

16:58

'Otse uudistemajast': EKRE manipulating protests better than other parties

16:20

Estonia Explained part three: 'The Stare'

15:54

Let's do it! day of civic action to follow 2+2 rule this year

15:23

Prime minister: China appeal welcome address on concerning issue

14:57

Tallink demands Port of Tallinn to return €15 million

14:24

Public address: On influence activities of the People's Republic of China

13:48

Culture newspaper Müürileht looking for new editor-in-chief

13:24

Supermarkets appeal for frontline worker vaccination schedule

12:42

Social Affairs ministry official: Our vaccination plan will work

12:16

Vaccine passports will end the lockdown, but not for everyone

11:45

Luik: Afghanistan mission was very important for Estonia

11:12

University of Tartu to increase prices of dormitories in middle of summer

10:46

Health Board: 478 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

10:39

Veerpalu case brings state awards confiscation total to 14

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: