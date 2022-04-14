€200-million EDF armored vehicle procurement fast-tracked

News
Pasi armored personnel carrier, which the EDF's 1st Infantry Brigade has been using since 2004.
Pasi armored personnel carrier, which the EDF's 1st Infantry Brigade has been using since 2004. Source: mil.ee
News

A procurement of 220 armored tracked vehicles for Estonia's defense forces, worth €200 million, has been expedited due to the current security situation, the Center for Defense Investment (RKK) says.

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) has been using Finnish-made Patria Pasi armored personnel carriers for nearly two decades, and the procurement is set to augment, rather than replace these.

No specific potential manufacturer has been named for the new procurement, which is already underway, and may include more than one firm.

Karmo Saar, Category RKK manager of armored vehicles said that: "This means that the projected time-frame for announcing the tender is already the second quarter of this year, and we are looking for a partner who will be able to deliver all the specified types of vehicles by the end of 2024."

Ivar Janson, head of the RKK's procurement department, said the lion's share of the vehicles will go to the EDF's 2nd Infantry Brigade.

Janson said: "The modern-day battlefield requires a very high level of mobility from the units, which must be able to relocate quickly on the battlefield. Tracked armored vehicles are like battlefield 'taxis', designed to transport personnel from one point to another.

"Most battlefield losses are caused by indirect enemy artillery fire, and the tracked vehicles are optimized to provide protection against this threat," Janson went on, according to an RKK press release.

The RKK is nearing the end of the preparations for the EDF procurement; Karmo Saar said that the deal will incorporate both 4x4 and 6x6 armored vehicles (the Patria Pasi is in the latter configuration – ed.), and will total €220 million.

He said: "Since 4x4 and 6x6 armored vehicles belong to different market segments, they are also separate components of the procurement. In both segments, we have identified at least four suitable manufacturers worldwide," he said, adding that according to preliminary information, there are also manufacturers with both types of armored vehicles in their product portfolio.

While mechanized infantry is at the core of Estonia's defense doctrine so far as the two main infantry brigades go, only the Scouts battalion, Kalev battalion and Viru battalion, all of the 1st Infantry Brigade, are equipped as things stand.

The RKK says it will submit its tender to all suppliers who fit the requirements and price range, based on earlier research.

The manufacturer must also ensure top-level maintenance throughout the roughly 30-year life-cycle of the vehicles, the RKK says.

The EDF has been using Finnish-made Patria Pasi XA-180 and XA188 variants since 2004, while the shelf-life with the 1st Infantry Brigade for these has been prolonged to 2038.

The 2nd Infantry Brigade up until now has been using trucks to transport its troops.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:08

Russian citizens actively applying for Estonian citizenship

17:44

Estonia's average electricity price falls to €83.50 on Friday

17:15

4,000 new coronavirus cases expected next week

16:43

Interview with Center MEP Yana Toom: We're losing voters over Ukraine war

16:14

€200-million EDF armored vehicle procurement fast-tracked

15:40

Number of people hospitalized with severe symptomatic Covid drops below 100

15:13

EDF deputy commander: Russian war crimes did not come as a surprise

14:43

Priit Sibul: Ukranian-language, Estonian-minded school for refugee children

14:02

Gallery: Navy conscripts conclude basic training with 24 hours on life raft

13:41

Rein Veidemann running for another term on ERR's supervisory board

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

11.04

Yandex ban begins in Estonia on Monday

13.04

LSM: Whale spotted in the Gulf of Riga

13:15

Estonian War Museum opens 'legendary' Javelin missile system exhibition

13.04

Russia's war against Ukraine displays clear signs of genocide — Estonian PM

13.04

Zelenskyy: The black pages of our history should not be repeated

11.04

Gallery: Anti-war protest depicting Bucha events in front of German Embassy

08:45

Estonian president in Ukraine: More military aid urgently required

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: