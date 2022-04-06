Estonia's €220-million military aid to Ukraine substantially diversified

Military, medical and technical aid being sent from Estonia to Ukraine has been substantially diversified in recent weeks, the Center for Defense Investment (RKK) says, with consignments either on the way or already in Ukraine totaling €220 million.

The aid adds to that Estonia has already sent to Ukraine, including anti-tank Javelin missile systems, ammunition and field hospitals.

Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) commander Lt Gen. Martin Herem said that: "Russian military pressure on Ukraine is immense. To resist it, Ukraine needs comprehensive support in the form of weapons, medical materials and protective equipment."

"The EDF has sent as much of their supplies to Ukraine as possible in order to aid the Ukrainian armed forces in their struggle for national independence," Lt Gen. Herem continued, according to an RKK press release.

"It is important for the West to continue its support for Ukraine, as the equipment sent there saves Ukrainian lives and helps that nation to combat the aggression," Herem added. "We had already begun providing support even before the conflict escalated on 24 February. Every square meter of unoccupied territory, every spared life of a citizen of Ukraine and every destroyed vehicle of the aggressor is both joyful and important to us".

Ukraine has either already received, or is due to receive soon, 80 different types of warfare resources from Estonia, including weapons, ammunition, protective equipment and other crucial technologies, the RKK says. The aid sent is worth over €220 million.

Katri Raudsepp, head of the General Department at the RKK said: "The RKK is coordinating cooperation between the EDF, the Foreign Ministry, the Interior Ministry and various companies while maintaining constant contact with the Ukrainian armed forces, which is why we always have precise and up to date information about what Ukraine needs most of all."

Security considerations prevent the RKK from fully disclosing the exact nature of the military aid, the agency says, though consignments includ recoilless anti-tank guns, anti-tank mines, single-use anti-tank grenade launchers, hand grenades, howitzers, automatic firearms and large quantities of small-calibre ammunition, the RKK says, as well as equipment for engineer units, such as detonators and fuses.

Ukraine has received large quantities of other equipment, such as helmets, lifejackets, bulletproof vests, radio transmitters, drones, night vision and thermal imaging devices and laser rangefinders, as a result of cooperation between the RKK, the EDF, the interior ministry and the private sector.

Military aid sent from Estonia to Ukraine. Source: Embassy of the Republic of Estonia in Ukraine.

Medical aid already received includes around a dozen containers with medicaments and treatment equipment, as well as several ambulances.

The RKK is also organizing the procurement of €5 million-worth of vehicle fuel for Ukraine.

