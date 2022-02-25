More British troops, equipment arrive in Estonia

Additional British troops and military equipment started to arrive in Estonia on Friday, the Ministry of Defense confirmed.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense Kusti Salm said British soldiers should arrive in Estonia today.

The UK is sending an additional rotation - approximately 850 troops - to Estonia, doubling the size of its battlegroup contingent in the country.

British Ambassador to Estonia Ross Allen wrote on social media that military vehicles were making their way to Tapa military base on Friday.

These were seen by ERR's reporters in Pärnu County.

Lead elements of reinforcing battalion are in - making their way through Pärnu this morning. #Allies #Liitlased



On Thursday evening, U.S. F-35 fighter jets arrived at Ämari airbase which were sent to act as a deterrent to Russia by Washington. The country is also sending additional troops to Poland as well as jets and helicopters to the Baltic Sea Region.

The UK is sending additional forces to Estonia, Poland and Lithuania for the same reason.

