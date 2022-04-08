Secretary general for defense: Our aim is to double allied presence

News
A British Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank on exercise in Estonia. The RTR will be staying in Estonia several months beyond the end of its rotation.
A British Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank on exercise in Estonia. The RTR will be staying in Estonia several months beyond the end of its rotation. Source: Ministry of Defense
News

Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense Kusti Salm said that Estonia will head to the NATO summit this summer seeking the doubling of allied military presence in the country. This would grow Estonia's wartime force to 50,000 members.

"The goal of this reinforced presence target is to create a situation to convince Russia that all manner of military aggression against NATO would be doomed to fail from the start. This level can be achieved if NATO can have a division-size land unit in each of the three Baltic countries," Salm said.

This would take doubling current allied presence in Estonia, Salm suggested. "The division will have to consist of a division headquarters, an allied mechanized brigade, made up of a headquarters and at least three battalions. A division-level formation that would have an indirect fire, air defense, intelligence or other unit which is being negotiated in terms of what our allies can contribute, as well as prepositioned equipment as part of the decision," Salm said.

"All of this will create certainty that NATO can have a land division in Estonia on the brink of war. Units physically present in Estonia. Units that are trained and know every patch of forest, every local government, how to fight a war in Estonia and that have considered maneuvers and other operational aspects from every possible aspect," the secretary added.

He said that the government has already decided to double territorial defense units to 20,000 men. "Adding up existing units, additional territorial defense units and allied reinforcements, all of it should double Estonia's military strength. Our wartime structure should be on the other side of 50,000 strong," he said.

"We will be in intensive talks April through June on the military, diplomatic and political levels. These will be especially important with our British and American, but also Baltic colleagues. The decision should materialize by the third week of June, which is when a NATO defense ministerial is planned," the secretary general said.

Salm added that such a massive spike in allied presence required additional infrastructure investments and training opportunities all over the country.

He emphasized that the transatlantic security situation has fundamentally changed, which is something all NATO heads of state agree on. "There is no going back to the February 23 defense and security situation."

"Even though we have all concluded that the Russian Federation has made strategic, tactical and operational mistakes, we have no reason to believe they will not return to the drawing board and make all the necessary changes to come back stronger and more determined," he noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:07

Tallinn after a list of banned artists from the government

13:37

Estonia sends €80,000 worth of IT equipment to Ukraine

13:28

Secretary general for defense: Our aim is to double allied presence

12:56

Businessman Linnamäe purchases Tallinn's Coca-Cola Plaza cinema

12:33

Expert: A full embargo on Russian energy could take months

12:31

Kanepi out of Charleston tournament

12:05

Pastoral care offered to Ukrainian refugees in temporary accommodation

11:36

Tallinn and Helsinki mayors renew twin city cooperation agreement

11:09

Health Board: Coronavirus severity will not be downgraded in near future

10:44

Elering head: Paldiski should be ready to receive LNG by November 1

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

07.04

Estonia and Finland to create joint LNG terminal by fall

07.04

Trucker justifying Ribbon of Saint George and Bucha murders denied entry

07.04

Michelin Guide restaurant ranking system reaches Estonia

07.04

Estonia to stop importing Russian gas by end of 2022

05.04

Estonia expels Russian diplomats, closes two consular offices

07.04

Collective memory and the war in Ukraine as seen by Baltic twentysomethings

05.04

Minister: Estonia to be fully independent from Russian gas by fall

08:52

Russian and Belarusian citizens no longer eligible for Estonian work visas

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: