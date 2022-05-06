Estonia's military aid to Ukraine totals €230 million

Military aid sent by Estonia to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion totals €230 million, the Center for Defense Investment said on Friday.

"Since the beginning of the conflict, we have continued to support Ukraine with both military and humanitarian aid and have also supported the sending of large-scale private aid to Ukraine," center head Magnus-Valdemar Saar said at a press conference at the Ministry of Defense.

"A total of €230 million worth of military aid has gone to Ukraine from Estonia, which makes about 3,000 EUR-pallets and 20 units of machinery," he added.

In addition to Javelin anti-tank missiles and 122mm Howitzers, Estonia has sent minesweepers, anti-tank grenade launchers and guided anti-tank systems, as well as other military and supporting equipment. "We have also delivered 4x4 armored vehicles to Ukraine," he added.

Additionally, the state has helped deliver tens of millions of euros worth of privately collected aid, Saar said. "All the aforementioned aid has already arrived in Ukraine," he added.

The head of the center said Estonia is looking for even more ways to help Ukraine. "We are ready to support both medical services and training," he said.

In April the center said in a statement that 80 different types of warfare resources, including weapons, ammunition, protective equipment and other technologies totaling over €220 million had been sent to Ukraine.

"Russian military pressure on Ukraine is immense. To resist it, Ukraine needs comprehensive support in the form of weapons, medical materials and protective equipment. The Defence Forces have sent as much of their supplies to Ukraine as possible in order to aid the Ukrainian armed forces in their struggle for national independence," said Lieutenant-General Martin Herem, commander of the Defense Forces, said at the time.

--

