Photos: Estonia gifting buses to Ukraine, first five going to Bucha

News
The first five
Open gallery
8 photos
News

Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Transport Administration and Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications are giving Ukraine more than 30 Iveco Crossway regular service buses to Ukraine to help support the restoration of transport services there. The first five buses were dispatched from Tallinn on Monday.

The first buses to be dispatched are destined for the Bucha area; in all, more than 30 buses are slated to be sent from Estonia to Ukraine, the Transport Administration said according to a press release.

The buses are being sent in response to a request from Ukraine. Located just outside of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the extensive destruction of Bucha by Russian forces received significant media attention beginning in early April, following the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region. The buses will go to help restore transport services in the area.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Economic and Development Affairs Andres Rundu, Ukraine's assistance needs are significant, and will continue to grow as the war goes on.

"Estonia is prepared to provide comprehensive aid to Ukraine, and I am pleased to say that with the buses being dispatched today, we are able to offer practical aid for which there is great need," Rundu said.

He acknowledged that this donation is being made possible in cooperation with several agencies and companies, and that Estonia will continue providing Ukraine with needs-based aid within its means going forward as well.

Colloquially known in Estonia as "cloud buses" due to their blue and white livery featuring clouds, the buses being sent to Ukraine are Iveco Crossway buses that served regular service routes. The buses are approximately ten years old, and with support from the private sector have all undergone necessary repairs and maintenance before being sent to Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:12

Gallery: Estonian strawberry prices up sevenfold to €15 per kilo

15:50

Ossinovski believes Isamaa genuine in seeking a working coalition

15:16

Transport Administration director general Kaido Padar resigns

14:44

Oil producers: Green turn plans in the way of turning oil shale into fuel

14:11

Number of abortions continues on downward trend in Estonia

13:44

14 new flying squirrel habitats discovered this year

13:42

Center joining EKRE no-confidence motion against Liina Kersna

13:11

Gallery: Historic boat retraces Coastal Swedes' journey to Ukraine

12:47

New Tallinn trams to cost tens of millions less than projected

12:13

Photos: Estonia gifting buses to Ukraine, first five going to Bucha

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.06

Estonia summons Russian ambassador to condemn Putin's comments

10:07

Demographer: Why are we a nation of only a million?

11.06

Isamaa snubs Center to hold coalition talks with Reform, SDE

10:32

Yle: Billions of suspect euros moved through Nordea, DNB Baltic branches

11.06

Michelin star chef: We made a little bit of history in Estonia

12.06

Madis Müller: Inflation would only pick up pace without interest rates hike

12:47

New Tallinn trams to cost tens of millions less than projected

12.06

Ülle Madise: The vicious circle of silence

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: