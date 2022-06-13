Photos: Estonia gifting buses to Ukraine, first five going to Bucha

Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Transport Administration and Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications are giving Ukraine more than 30 Iveco Crossway regular service buses to Ukraine to help support the restoration of transport services there. The first five buses were dispatched from Tallinn on Monday.

The first buses to be dispatched are destined for the Bucha area; in all, more than 30 buses are slated to be sent from Estonia to Ukraine, the Transport Administration said according to a press release.

The buses are being sent in response to a request from Ukraine. Located just outside of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the extensive destruction of Bucha by Russian forces received significant media attention beginning in early April, following the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region. The buses will go to help restore transport services in the area.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Economic and Development Affairs Andres Rundu, Ukraine's assistance needs are significant, and will continue to grow as the war goes on.

"Estonia is prepared to provide comprehensive aid to Ukraine, and I am pleased to say that with the buses being dispatched today, we are able to offer practical aid for which there is great need," Rundu said.

He acknowledged that this donation is being made possible in cooperation with several agencies and companies, and that Estonia will continue providing Ukraine with needs-based aid within its means going forward as well.

Colloquially known in Estonia as "cloud buses" due to their blue and white livery featuring clouds, the buses being sent to Ukraine are Iveco Crossway buses that served regular service routes. The buses are approximately ten years old, and with support from the private sector have all undergone necessary repairs and maintenance before being sent to Ukraine.

--

