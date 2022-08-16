Tartu gifting three buses to Ukrainian city of Lviv

Three buses being gifted by Tartu to the Ukrainian city of Lviv. August 2022.
Three buses being gifted by Tartu to the Ukrainian city of Lviv. August 2022. Source: Tartu city government
The City of Tartu is gifting three county buses to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, where the buses will be used primarily to transport children.

Tartu city government bought three used buses from Estonia bus company Go Bus to donate to Lviv, whose need for public transport vehicles has increased due to the influx of internally displaced people (IDPs), the city said in a press release Tuesday.

According to Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform), Estonia's second city has been in touch with Lviv leaders, and it turned out that institutions and facilities serving children in the city are short on buses.

"This is something that the City of Tartu can help with," Klaas said.

In its own show of support, Go Bus will be handling the transport of the buses and related costs themselves. According to Ramses Riive, the bus company's Southern Estonian regional director, Go Bus drivers will be embarking on the more than 600-kilometer journey next Friday, August 26.

The buses will be used by various institutions and facilities in Lviv that cater to children, including a sports school and a social assistance center.

Produced in 2013, the buses being sent to Lviv were still serving county bus routes as recently as late June. Each bus has 44 seats and standing room for 13.

All three buses are in good technical order, have passed all relevant inspections and are ready to be taken into immediate use upon arrival.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

