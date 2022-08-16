Gallery: Truck collides with, derails Tallinn tram

Truck, tram collision on Tartu mnt. in Tallinn.
A collision involving a truck and a tram at around 5 p.m. Tuesday caused services on the number 2 and number 4 tram line along Tartu maantee in Tallinn to come to a halt.

Both ambulance crews and the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) were on the scene; a PPA spokesperson told ERR that a truck bearing Latvian license plates had cross on to the tramlines and hit a tram, derailing it (see gallery).

The tram driver required hospitalization, while some passengers were tended to on the scene.

Both drivers had full licenses and were not traveling under the influence of alcohol.

By 5.45 p.m., heavy lifting equipment had arrived, with a view to removing the obstructions.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

