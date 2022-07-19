Tallinn's Old City Harbor tramway construction to cost €46 million

Merko Ehitus and KMG Inseneriehituse AS won the procurement for the construction of Tallinn's Old City Harbor tramway with a tender costing €36.5 million. Together with VAT and owner supervision, the city's planned new tramway will cost approximately €46 million.

Step off a train from Berlin, onto a tram direct to the harbor and there onto a ferry north — in the future, a tourist with a fear of flying could easily extend their Eurotrip via Tallinn this way. The new tramway connecting the future Ülemiste Terminal with Old City Harbor is slated to be completed before the joint terminal itself, i.e. by June 2024.

The completely new section of the tramway will begin at the intersection of Gonsiori and Kivisilla tänavad in the city center, turn northward toward the sea by Kaubamaja and have stops at both Old City Harbor and Linnahall. Once it's complete, it will mark just the second new tramway to be built in Tallinn since Estonia regained its independence in 1991.

Two bidders submitted tenders to the tramway procurement. GRT Infra, whose portfolio includes a slew of bridges and viaducts as well as the Victims of Communism Memorial in Tallinn's Maarjamäe neighborhood, submitted a tender worth just over €38 million.

As Merko and KMG's joint tender cost slightly less, Tallinn's Urban Environment and Public Works Department declared their joint bid a success.

The route of the planned Old City Harbor tramway, marked in darker blue. Source: Tallinn city government

Merko Ehitus, which has projects ranging from border infrastructure to hospitals under its belt, has teamed up with KMG Inseneriehituse AS before; the two previously cooperated on the Ülemiste tramway as well.

The total cost of the project will nonetheless be somewhat higher. Planning and construction together with VAT and owner supervision will run the city a total of €46 million.

While €26 million in funding will be covered from the EU's Recovering and Resilience Facility (RRF), the City of Tallinn will still have to come up with an extra €6 million from its own budget, as it had previously budgeted a total of €40 million for the project.

As the joint tender was already announced successful, it can be assumed that the city will sign a contract with Merko and KMG for the construction of the new tramway as well. Nonetheless, as of Tuesday afternoon, no one wanted to confirm whether this will be the case, as GRT Infra still has time to appeal the results of the public procurement.

