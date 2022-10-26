Tallinn's urban environment department's new chief is Jaan Tarmak

Wednesday, the Tallinn City Council confirmed Jaan Tarmak as the next head of the Department of Urban Environment and Public Works, beginning December 5.

Tarmak holds a Master of Science degree in Engineering from Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) in transport engineering, with specialization in road construction, and a micro-degree in Innovation from the University of Tartu.

In the last eight years, Tarmak has held several senior positions, including head of the Traffic Management Department, head of Strategic Planning for the Northern Region, head of Infrastructure Development and Quality Requirements, and most recently, head of Mobility and Infrastructure Planning.

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet said that Tarmak's priority in the new position will be to build high-quality and accessible urban space, promote safe and sustainable mobility in the city, and connect and improve the quality of the city's green spaces.

"Tarmak has proven himself to be an expert in his field as well as a capable leader," Svet said.

The urban environment and public works department employs 88 people and is responsible for the Tallinn Zoo, Botanic Garden and Kadriorg Park, as well as the cemeteries and the city's street maintenance unit.

The new head of the department has been appointed via competition. There were 45 applicants for the position. The selection committee was comprised of the City Chancellor Kairi Vaher (chair), Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet, City's Director of Human Resources Vilve Raik and CEO of Enefit Green Aavo Karmas, as an external expert.

On October 1, Ain Valdmann, who had led the Tallinn Municipal Authority since 1997, resigned.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

