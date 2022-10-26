Tallinn to reconcile cyclists and pedestrians by rebuilding main crossroads

Tallinn seeks a contractor and designer to reconfigure current pedestrian and bicycle lanes at crossroads in the city center.

"By renovating the junctions the urban space will tidy up," Karel Saar, the urban environment and public works department, said.

New bicycle and pedestrian traffic lines are being planned, Saar said, to prevent collisions between two major road user groups, such as when a biker on a bike path collides with people exiting a bus.

There are plans to reconstruct city center crossroads such as Gonsiori-Kuhlbars, Gonsiori-Laulupeo, Gonsiori-Vesivärava and Petrooleum-Tuukri.

The estimated cost of the project is €500,000. The crossroads are slated to be completed by July 1, 2023.

Tallinn is also looking for a contractor to refurbish bus stop shelters. The purpose of this procurement is to install new pavement at public bus stops. The bid includes the removal of the existing asphalt surface as well as the installation of new surface. The scope of the project includes such bus stops as Pronksi, Kalevi, Hallivanamehe and Tedre.

