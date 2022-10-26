Tallinn to reconcile cyclists and pedestrians by rebuilding main crossroads

News
The Gonsiori-Vesivärava intersection in Tallinn.
The Gonsiori-Vesivärava intersection in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Tallinn seeks a contractor and designer to reconfigure current pedestrian and bicycle lanes at crossroads in the city center.

"By renovating the junctions the urban space will tidy up," Karel Saar, the urban environment and public works department, said.

New bicycle and pedestrian traffic lines are being planned, Saar said, to prevent collisions between two major road user groups, such as when a biker on a bike path collides with people exiting a bus.

There are plans to reconstruct city center crossroads such as Gonsiori-Kuhlbars, Gonsiori-Laulupeo, Gonsiori-Vesivärava and Petrooleum-Tuukri.

The estimated cost of the project is €500,000. The crossroads are slated to be completed by July 1, 2023.

Tallinn is also looking for a contractor to refurbish bus stop shelters. The purpose of this procurement is to install new pavement at public bus stops. The bid includes the removal of the existing asphalt surface as well as the installation of new surface. The scope of the project includes such bus stops as Pronksi, Kalevi, Hallivanamehe and Tedre.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:36

Storage levels have major impact on actual gas prices

15:49

Reinsalu to Stoltenberg: Quick progress reinforcing NATO deterrence crucial

15:43

Kadarbiku Farm's Veiko Pak named Estonia's 2022 Farmer of the Year

14:51

Eesti Gaas to reduce natural gas prices by €1 in December

14:47

Air pollution a matter of life and death

14:31

Fish conservation volunteer: 'Let's do this for a better environment'

13:30

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

13:09

Bank of Estonia: Bankcard use up at home, abroad in third quarter

12:40

Tallinn to reconcile cyclists and pedestrians by rebuilding main crossroads

12:16

Estonian TSO: Renewables account for nearly third of Q3 energy consumption

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.10

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

24.10

Estonians' life expectancy reached a record low last year

24.10

Natural gas prices set to fall to lowest levels since June

25.10

Paper: Gulf of Finland explosions could have been Russian depth charges

25.10

Tallink MyStar expected to start operating in late November

25.10

France does not yet support special tribunal for Russian crimes in Ukraine

25.10

Rising prices start cutting into Estonians' savings

25.10

Pesticides banned in Estonia for decades detected in surface, groundwater

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: