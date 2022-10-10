Gallery: Repairs start on Tallinn's Pronksi tanäv

Reconstruction work started on Tallinn's Pronksi tanäv on Monday, October 10.
Renovation work started on one of Tallinn's busiest roads on Monday and will last for almost a year.

The intersection between Narva maantee and Raua tanäv was closed so work could be carried out on the underground utility network.

Detours are currently in place.

Sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians and local residents can also access their homes.

Next week, the section of Pronksi tanäv from Gonsiori tanäv to Kunderi tanäv will be closed to cars.

Editor: Helen Wright

