Tallinn police want additional crosswalk on Mere puiestee

Mere puiestee in Central Tallinn.
Mere puiestee in Central Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Central Tallinn Police Department wants an additional crosswalk added to Mere puiestee between Kaunti aed and the Rotermann Quarter (Rotermanni kvartal), as people randomly crossing the street there are endangering both themselves and others.

The Central Tallinn Police Department of the Police and Border Guard's (PPA) North Prefecture submitted a proposal to the Tallinn Transport Department to review the section of road between Mere puiestee 8A-4B and Kanuti aed from a traffic safety perspective.

"This particular stretch of Mere puiestee lacks a crosswalk connecting Kanuti aed and Rotermann, which would give people the opportunity to cross the street without breaking the law and endangering their own or others' lives," a police representative noted in their memo.

Police also included two proposals for where to locate the crosswalk if possible.

The first proposal was to add the crosswalk between Kanuti aed and the Viru ring end of the building located at Mere puiestee 6. "That is the quickest and fastest way for pedestrians to enter Rotermann Quarter and vice versa, via the passageway between the buildings at Mere puiestee 6 and Mere puiestee 4B," the memo highlighted.

Another option would be to locate the crosswalk along the section of Mere puiestee between Kanuti aed (Purskkaevu tee) and Kuulsaal (Mere puiestee 6).

Police also emphasized that there is nothing extraordinary about proposing the addition of a crosswalk bisecting a two-way tramway. "There are several such crosswalks — both regulated and unregulated alike — in Tallinn, such as between Viru tänav and Tammsaare Park and near Pärnu maantee 6 and Suur-Karja tänav," the memo stated.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

