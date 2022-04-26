Tallinn to repaint most dangerous sections of city bike lanes red

Following the rapid deterioration of the red paint used to paint bike lanes and bike paths in the city center last fall, the City of Tallinn has opted to repaint bike lanes in the city center, paying special care to the most dangerous parts thereof.

"Our goal is to gradually create a network of safe bike lanes separated from sidewalks and roads in the city center, as envisaged in the Tallinn Bicycle Strategy," Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said, noting that the construction of new bike lanes along Pronksi tänav, Jõe tänav and Vana-Kalamaja tänav is scheduled for this year.

"Red road markings should remain in the most dangerous sections, where space is inevitably shared between cyclists and other road users, and should be renewed in these places along with crosswalks and other road markings," he added.

The red paint will be renewed along bike lanes in the city center, particularly in the most dangerous sections, including narrow lanes, junctions, bus, trolley and tram stops, entrances and exits, and where there are no barriers separating bike lanes from motor vehicle traffic.

Bike lane painted red at an intersection with a tram crossing in Tallinn. Source: Tallinn city government

The separation of bike lanes from other lanes via physical barriers will continue as well. In addition to bollards already in use, the city will also employ low traffic lane dividers, such as along Pärnu maantee between Vabaduse väljak and Süda tänav and along part of Endla tänav.

Bike lanes will also be repainted on a number of the city center's arterial roads not slated for reconstruction this year or next, such as Liivalaia tänav, which will be revamped in 2024.

Bike lanes and paths not currently painted red or separated by physical barriers will be marked with white lines and blue cyclist signs.

