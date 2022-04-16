Deputy mayor: Tallinn planning to link districts with cycle lanes

Tallinn plans to build a network of cycle paths to connect the city center with other districts of the capital in the coming years, Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vladimir Svet (Center) said on Friday. Work is also being done to make existing paths safer.

Svet told ERR new paths, mainly for Kesklinn, are currently being designed in the city's cycling strategy. These include paths to the harbor and on Pronski, Vana Kalamaja, Tehnika and Lastekodu streets.

In the coming years, a network of cycle paths will gradually be created to connect Kesklinn and other districts of the capital.

Svet said a lot of attention is currently being given to making paths safer and there is a focus on areas where accidents are highest such as at junctions, bus, and tram stops where flows of traffic meet.

Some of the work is already underway and easier changes will be made during the coming months, he said.

"From now on, we will increasingly try to physically separate the cycle paths from the road to next to the road. We will do this with posts, sometimes with curbstones or some other solution so that cyclists themselves feel more secure and so that they should not have to choose between the cycle path and the sidewalk," he said. "Also, so pedestrians themselves feel safer and so that drivers understand where the cyclist's place is and where cars cannot go."

Bike lanes in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Svet said the city government is currently waiting for feedback from Tallinners on approximately 10 projects.

"We plan to do them, either in the autumn of this year or in the spring of next year, as soon as the respective projects are ready," he said.

Last summer, Tallinn created temporary cycle paths using bright red paint that was highly criticized by cyclists. The paths, painted onto roads and sidewalks, were not physically separated from pedestrians or traffic. Much of the paint has now faded or washed away.

