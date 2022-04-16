Deputy mayor: Tallinn planning to link districts with cycle lanes

News
A cycle path in Tallinn by the Estonia Theater.
A cycle path in Tallinn by the Estonia Theater. Source: ERR/ Helen Wright
News

Tallinn plans to build a network of cycle paths to connect the city center with other districts of the capital in the coming years, Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vladimir Svet (Center) said on Friday. Work is also being done to make existing paths safer.

Svet told ERR new paths, mainly for Kesklinn, are currently being designed in the city's cycling strategy. These include paths to the harbor and on Pronski, Vana Kalamaja, Tehnika and Lastekodu streets.

In the coming years, a network of cycle paths will gradually be created to connect Kesklinn and other districts of the capital.

Svet said a lot of attention is currently being given to making paths safer and there is a focus on areas where accidents are highest such as at junctions, bus, and tram stops where flows of traffic meet.

Some of the work is already underway and easier changes will be made during the coming months, he said.

"From now on, we will increasingly try to physically separate the cycle paths from the road to next to the road. We will do this with posts, sometimes with curbstones or some other solution so that cyclists themselves feel more secure and so that they should not have to choose between the cycle path and the sidewalk," he said. "Also, so pedestrians themselves feel safer and so that drivers understand where the cyclist's place is and where cars cannot go."

Bike lanes in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Svet said the city government is currently waiting for feedback from Tallinners on approximately 10 projects.

"We plan to do them, either in the autumn of this year or in the spring of next year, as soon as the respective projects are ready," he said.

Last summer, Tallinn created temporary cycle paths using bright red paint that was highly criticized by cyclists. The paths, painted onto roads and sidewalks, were not physically separated from pedestrians or traffic. Much of the paint has now faded or washed away.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:40

Haapsalu children make sunflowers to raise money for Ukraine

09:22

ERR in Kyiv: Life is gradually returning to normal

08:18

Deputy mayor: Tallinn planning to link districts with cycle lanes

15.04

Backlash sparked by Helme claiming Ukraine refugees will 'bring back' HIV

15.04

Estonian president on Ukraine visit: Children are playing in the rubble

15.04

Minister: Estonia's national defense among the most cost-effective in NATO

15.04

Gallery: Four Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 ships visit Tallinn

15.04

PPA: 536 refugees from Ukraine arrive in Estonia on Thursday

15.04

Refugees in transit via Narva risk not receiving help, say volunteers

14.04

Alarm system, eastern border development funded from supplementary budget

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

14.04

Russian citizens actively applying for Estonian citizenship

14.04

Estonian War Museum opens 'legendary' Javelin missile system exhibition

15.04

Backlash sparked by Helme claiming Ukraine refugees will 'bring back' HIV

15.04

Gallery: Four Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 ships visit Tallinn

14.04

€200-million EDF armored vehicle procurement fast-tracked

15.04

Refugees in transit via Narva risk not receiving help, say volunteers

15.04

Minister: Estonia's national defense among the most cost-effective in NATO

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: