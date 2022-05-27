Day two of Tour of Estonia underway

Day one of Tour of Estonia.
Day one of Tour of Estonia. Source: Hendrik Osula
Stage two of the Tour of Estonia cycle race takes place Friday and runs the 192.6km (just under 120 miles) from Tallinn to Tartu.

Spectators are free to attend this year's event, following two years where the pandemic necessitated limited numbers, while the weather is mostly rainy, particularly towards Tartu.

Day one's victor was Polish rider Marceli Boguslawski (HRE Mazowsze Serce Polski; 5.14.88), ahead of Australian Alexander Edmondson (Team BikeExchange - Jayco; 5.15.09) and Kaden Groves (Team BikeExchange - Jayco; 5.16.05).

An Estonian, Madis Mihkels (Team Ampler - Tartu2024) was fifth (5.22.20), and two other Estoians, Peeter Pruus (5.24.11) and Oskar Nisu (both riders with the Estonian national team; 5.24.34) also finished in the top ten.

Saturday sees the Tartu GP, involving 16 laps of a 10.3km circuit.

The inaugural women's race also takes place Saturday.

Readers with Estonian can pick up a live commentary here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

