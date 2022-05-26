Kaia Kanepi through to round three of French Open

Sports
Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi training for the Estonian-Latvian tournament.
Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi training for the Estonian-Latvian tournament. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Sports

Kaia Kanepi is through to round three of the French Open after beating Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in straight sets, 6:4, 6:4.

The result is the furthest the Estonian, 36, from Haapsalu, currently ranked 46th in the world, has reached at the Roland Garros since 2019.

Kanepi came into the encounter with Haddad Maia, ranked by the WTA at two places below her at 48th, on the back of a stunning opening round victory last Sunday over world number 10 Garbine Muguruza, when she came from a set down to win 2:6, 6:3, 6:4. 

In set one, Kanepi saved two break points, going on to break her opponent's serve, repeating the feat to take the set 6:4 on the first set ball available to her.

The second set was more evenly matched; Haddad Maia rescued two break points with the score at 3:3, but thereafter things all went in favor of the Estonian, who found herself serving for the match with things at 5:4, which she duly did without dropping a point.

The entire encounter lasted nearly 90 minutes.

Kanepi served up four aces, Hadad Maia three – and also committed four double faults.

Kanepi realized two out of four break-points, Hadad Maia was presented with the same number of opportunities in the match, but failed to convert any of them.

In round three, Kanepi faces 18-year-old Coco Gauff (U.S., ranked 23rd in the world), who defeated Alison Van Uytvancki (Belgium, WTA 60) in two sets, 6: 1, 7: 6 (4), in her round two encounter.

The pair have met competitively once before, at the Parma tournament last year, which Kanepi won via two tied-break sets 7:6 (6), 7:6 (7).

Estonia's top player, Anett Kontaveit, recently recovered from a bout with Covid, is out of the tournament after losing to Australian player Ajla Tomljanovic in round one.

The French Open is the second Grand Slam tournament of the year after the Australian Open, and is closely followed by Wimbledon, then the U.S. Open at the end of summer.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

