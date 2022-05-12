Kaia Kanepi through to Paris quarter-finals

Kaia Kanepi is through to the quarter-finals of the WTA125 Paris tennis tournament after defeating Linda Fruhvirtova (Czech Republic) in straight sets, 7:6 (4), 6:4.

Kanepi had beaten Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia in the previous round of the competition, a warmer for this month's French Open, setting herself up with her game with Fruhvirtova, who at 17 years of age is a newcomer to the senior circuit and whom she, Kanepi, had beaten in straight sets in round one of the Madrid Open last month.

Kanepi started off two games down in set one, but strung together five games ni a row, only for her opponent to take the next four. Kanepi then held her serve 40:0 and saw things go to a tie-break situation, which the won 7:4.

In set two, the Estonia also fell behind earlier on and was losing 3:1 in games, but won three-in-a-row, and later with the score at 5:4 in Kanepi's favor, broke Fruhvirtova's serve to take the set 6:4.

The entire encounter lasted just over an hour-and-a-half.

Kanepi faces either Joanne Zuger (Switzerland, ranked 215th in the world) or Donna Vekic (Croatia, 106th) in the quarterfinals, scheduled for this Friday.

